Image caption Police have spoken to the residents of more than 100 nearby properties

More than 140 people have contacted police investigating the discovery of human remains in bin bags a in a river.

Two "bags of bones" were recovered from the River Stour near Croft Bridge in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August, prompting a murder inquiry.

Analysis of the remains was ongoing, Suffolk Police said.

"This will be a long and painstaking process to complete as we strive to establish the identity of the victim," Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said.

Police are continuing to gather forensic evidence from the river bank while divers from the Metropolitan Police and dog handlers from Essex Police are helping search the river and nearby areas.

Image caption Metropolitan Police divers have been searching the river

"Such a complex investigation is a real team effort and I offer my extreme gratitude for all the expertise, knowledge and support we have received from various specialist and operational resources," Det Ch Insp Brown said.

"Of course, part of that team effort is the support and understanding from the Sudbury community - we remain extremely appreciative of the patience they have shown us while a large police presence remains in the vicinity of the River Stour and whilst we conduct inquiries elsewhere in the town."

Officers have spoken to the residents of more than 100 properties so far and in excess of 140 people have also come forward as a result of police appeals, the force said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk