Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kia Russell, 19, and two-year-old Kamari Russell were found dead on 6 March 2019

A mother killed herself and her two-year-old son after breaking up with the boy's father, an inquest heard.

Kia Russell, 19, and Kamari Russell were found dead at their Ipswich home on 6 March last year.

Ms Russell's father, who found the pair, told Suffolk Coroner's Court that she had broken up with her partner a few weeks earlier.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish concluded that Kamari was unlawfully killed and Ms Russell died by suicide.

Image caption Flowers were left outside the house on Swinburne Road

Post-mortem examinations recorded the cause of death in both cases as compression of the neck caused by hanging.

The hearing in Ipswich was told Ms Russell struggled with depression and the relationship breakdown was a "big destabilising factor".

Ms Russell and Kamari were found dead in their home on Swinburne Road just a week before his third birthday.

Det Con David Spence, of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Murder Investigation Team, said: "They're a very sad set of tragic circumstances."

The hearing heard Ms Russell, a trainee hairdresser, was "dedicated to her son and her work".

Her family said she did not share her emotions with them and they now knew from medical evidence that she was "quietly and silently suffering".