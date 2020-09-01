Image caption The boys helped to retrieve the bag of bones from the river

Two boys who helped retrieve a bin bag of human bones from a river have been located by police.

The bags were found in the River Stour, between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury, Suffolk, on Thursday.

Detectives, who are treating the discovery as a murder inquiry, had said they wanted to speak to the boys.

They are also still seeking to trace a man who was seen swimming in the river a week earlier close to where the bags were found.

Image caption Metropolitan Police divers have been searching the river

Officers were called at about 16:35 BST on 27 August after the remains were discovered inside two black bin bags.

A post-mortem examination of the remains was completed on Sunday but was inconclusive. Further tests are taking place.

On Monday, police said they wanted to talk to a man seen swimming in part of the river called the Victorian bathing pool on 20 August, near to where the bones were found.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said: "The main focus of the investigation at this stage is to identify the victim. Until we have been able to do this, it limits the other inquiries that can be completed."

