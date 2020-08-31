Image caption The bones were spotted by a member of the public

Detectives investigating the murder of a person whose bones were found in bin bags in a river want to speak to a swimmer seen nearby a week earlier.

The bags were found in the River Stour, between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury, Suffolk, on Thursday.

Officers want to talk to a man seen swimming in part of the river called the Victorian bathing pool on 20 August.

He is being sought as a witness who may be able to assist with the inquiry.

Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information "to contact us without delay"

The murder inquiry was launched because of the "suspicious circumstances" in which the bones were found, Suffolk Police have said.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday was inconclusive and police said further tests were needed.

Officers said they were still keen to speak to anyone who uses the river and associated footpaths regularly, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have seen the bags in the water.

As well as the swimmer, police would like to speak to two boys who assisted the person who found the bags in the water on Thursday and tried to help recover them.

Temporary Det Supt Mike Brown said: "We would still like to speak to anyone who uses the route regularly and to ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area of the Croft to check this, in case there is anything relevant to the investigation."

Cordons are still in place at the scene, with search officers from Suffolk Police and police divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit remaining at the scene today and tomorrow.

The Croft Road footbridge and footpath between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate will remain closed for searches.

Anyone with any information about the case has been asked to call Suffolk Police.

Image caption Divers from the Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit helped search the river

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk