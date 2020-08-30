Image caption The bones were spotted by a member of the public

Police who began a murder inquiry after human bones were found in two black bin bags in a river say initial tests have not moved the investigation forward.

The bags were seen in the River Stour, between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury, Suffolk, on Thursday.

The murder inquiry was launched because of the "suspicious circumstances" in which the bones were found.

Further tests are needed after a Home Office post-mortem examination finished on Sunday, Suffolk Police said.

Temporary Det Supt Mike Brown said: "This initial examination has unfortunately not been able to move us any further forward at this stage.

"The remains will now be subject to further specialist forensic tests, which we hope will provide us with more information."

Officers were called by a ranger just after 16:35 BST on Thursday after a member of the public spotted the bags in the river.

Det Supt Mike Brown said: "At the forefront of all of our minds is that this was a person - somebody's child, parent, partner or sibling - and at all times the bones will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity as the tests are completed.

"I would appeal to anyone who believes they have information about this discovery to contact us without delay.

"This includes anyone who believes they may know who deposited the remains, or anyone who saw someone carrying two black bin bags towards the river over the past week."

