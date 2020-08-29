Image caption Divers from the Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit are helping the search

A river and its banks are being searched by police after human bones found in two black bin bags in the water sparked a murder investigation.

The bags were spotted in the River Stour, between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury, on Thursday and a ranger alerted police.

A murder probe was launched because of the "suspicious circumstances" in which the bones were found.

An area around the river has been closed for the search.

Officers were called just after 16:35 BST on Thursday after bones were discovered inside two black bin bags, which were recovered from the River Stour near Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge.

A member of the public had spotted the bags in the river and reported them to a ranger.

Image caption The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury on Thursday afternoon

Police previously said Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday.

The footpath between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate, including Croft Road footbridge, has been shut and an emergency navigation closure for the River Stour at the Croft Road footbridge had also been put in place.

Divers from the Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit are helping the search.

