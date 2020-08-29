Image copyright PA Media Image caption An Apache pilot believed the air ambulance came within 150ft (45m)

An Apache helicopter was involved in a near miss with an air ambulance as it was taking off, a report has found.

The military helicopter was departing from Wattisham Airfield, Suffolk before seeing the air ambulance above it.

The Apache reported the other aircraft passed about 150ft (45m) above it, while the air ambulance pilot believed it to be 300ft (91m) separation.

The UK Airprox Board deemed collision risk was low, "because each captain was visual with the other aircraft".

The air ambulance was on an emergency medical service journey from Cambridge to Ipswich on 20 May, while the Apache was taking off from Wattisham and cleared to "maintain runway track and climb to height 1500ft (4,752m)".

The Apache's non-handling pilot saw the air ambulance and "assessed that it was higher and would pass in front".

It continued to climb as per the clearance and after between 20-30 seconds the non-handling pilot ordered the handling pilot to stop at a height of 800ft.

The air ambulance soon passed above and once it had the Apache crew continued its climb.

Once the air ambulance was at its landing site, the report said its crew were "surprised" the Apache was cleared for take off rather than waiting for the air ambulance to clear the immediate area.

The UK Airprox Board categorised the incident as level C, meaning there was no risk of collision.

