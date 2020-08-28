Image copyright Google Image caption The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury on Thursday afternoon

Bags of bones, thought to be human, have been found in a river in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury at 16:35 BST on Thursday to inspect the find.

Suffolk Police said the bags, containing what they believed to be human remains, were discovered close to a submerged shopping trolley.

A cordon is in place and the force urges anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

"Alternatively, anyone who has seen the bags in the river or knows how they came to be in the water or who uses the route regularly is asked to come forward with any relevant information," it added.