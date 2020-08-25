Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack White from The White Stripes attended John Peel's funeral in November 2004

Rock star Jack White is helping to raise funds for a music venue set up in memory of his early musical champion DJ John Peel.

The ex-White Stripes frontman is auctioning guitars, a Stripes' drum kit and memorabilia associated with his label, Third Man Records.

Part of the proceeds of the sale will go to the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The auction is being run by Online Nashville Auctions, from Wednesday.

Image copyright Online Nashville Auctions Image caption Items in the sale include a pink Daisy guitar given to Jack White by rockabilly star Wanda Jackson

Lots for sale include a pink Daisy guitar given to Jack White by rockabilly star Wanda Jackson and a white EVH Wolfgang guitar and tennis shoes worn by Jack White, which both feature in the music video for his song Over and Over and Over.

The sale also included a White Stripes drum kit which featured in the band's video for the song Hardest Button to Button.

Image caption Jack White was co-founder of US rock band The White Stripes

Sheridan Jemison, from Online Nashville Auctions, said the interest in the auction had been "phenomenal with people from all over the world in contact".

"I thought the guitars were going to be the most sought after, but the most interest has come in for a green chair from the studio, which I find amazing. People have been asking about if it could be shipped to Australia," she said.

"We feel its going to be a very successful auction. We've had such an incredible response."

She said she had no idea how much the sale would raise.

Image copyright Online Nashville Auctions Image caption A green studio chair has attracted interest from Australia while the drum kit in the auction was used in a White Stripes' music video

A portion of proceeds will go to benefit John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, the children's charity Gideon's Army, and youth group Detroit Phoenix Center.

Patsy Cane, of the John Peel Centre, said they were "surprised and touched" by the news.

"It's just really humbling. This news has given us a ray of hope," she said. "It also helps raise awareness about our cause."

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Peel lived in the Stowmarket area for many years until his death in 2004.