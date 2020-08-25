Image caption Richard Day died from a torn artery caused a brain haemorrhage

A teenager accused of killing a man outside a kebab shop has told a jury he did not intend to hurt him.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, deny the manslaughter of 45-year-old Richard Day, who died from a brain haemorrhage, in Ipswich on 22 February.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, told an Ipswich Crown Court jury: "If I could turn the time back I would."

A third youth has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to Mr Day's death, the court has heard.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC previously told the court the attack was led by the boy who has admitted manslaughter but the two other defendants also beat Mr Day intending "to cause him harm".

The court heard Mr Day, who was "a little worse for wear", and the teenagers had spoken as they walked by each other in the street but it is unclear what was said.

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside the takeaway

Mr Day initially walked away from the boys, before returning to confront them outside the Kebapizza takeaway on St Matthew Street, jurors heard.

Prosecutors allege the trio "launched a rapid, vicious and joint attack on Mr Day which only ended when he collapsed on the floor."

Giving evidence in his trial, the 17-year-old defendant, from Ipswich, said it had been their intention to "ignore" Mr Day.

He told jurors Mr Day continued to swear at them and was "red in the face, was angry and was raising his voice quite a lot".

He said he stepped in to help his friend, telling the court he acted on "instinct".

He told jurors: "I hadn't actually punched him, I just touched him," before adding: "I didn't want to hurt him."

The court heard the boys then walked away, before moments later returning to ask Kebapizza staff to call an ambulance.

The boy said: "I didn't think he was in such a serious condition. I didn't think after a punch and a few kicks that someone would get into such a serious condition."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk