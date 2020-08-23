Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called with reports of a blast near Stowmarket train station on Saturday evening

A burger van exploded near a train station and sent shards of glass into the air, injuring two people.

Emergency services received reports of the blast in Station Road in Stowmarket, Suffolk, at about 20:20 BST on Saturday.

The victims were struck by flying glass from the catering unit and buildings after a gas cylinder leaked in the van area, Suffolk fire service said.

They were treated for minor injuries and one was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service group commander Wil Tel said: "There was a fair amount of glass that had been blown out from the burger van and nearby area which had affected the two persons who got the injuries.

"There was no fire and ultimately the gas cylinder was made safe."

Mr Tel said despite initial investigations the cause of the blast was unknown, but there was a "gas leak from a cylinder".

Caution when cooking

The fire service will be working with the owners and insurance companies, he added.

The incident was brought under control just before 21:00 BST, with one of the victims taken to hospital for further treatment.

Mr Tel urged people to be cautious when using gas cylinders and cooking outside in light of the recent spate of hot weather.

"Anyone who has gas cylinders needs to make sure they are stored in a cool and well-ventilated place," he said.

"If you are not using the area since Covid, then make sure you do check it on a regular basis."

Nearby buildings had to be evacuated and people were urged to avoid the area, while National Rail said services were unable to call at the station.