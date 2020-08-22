Image copyright Google Image caption Stowmarket rail station and surrounding buildings were evacuated after the nearby blast, police said

At least one person is thought to have been seriously injured in an explosion near a train station.

Police in Stowmarket, Suffolk, received reports of a blast in Station Road at about 20:20 BST.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated, according to the force, while National Rail said services were unable to call at the station.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene and people have been urged to avoid the area.