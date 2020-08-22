Image copyright Kevin Coote Image caption The body of the Sowerby's beaked whale was found washed up on Lowestoft beach on Saturday

The body of a young whale has been found washed up on a beach.

The Sowerby's beaked whale was discovered on the shore at Lowestoft in Suffolk on Saturday morning.

The coastguard has been stationed at the scene, with investigators due to conduct an examination of the 3m-long (10ft) juvenile.

Rob Deaville, from the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, said it was believed to be one of a pair spotted at sea last week.

He said the team would try to work out how it died.

Image copyright Kevin Coote Image caption Investigators said they would carry out a post-mortem examination to try to find out how it died

Sowerby's beaked whales typically live in deep waters in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea hunting squid and small fish, meaning they are rarely spotted in the North Sea.

They were the first of the beaked whale species to be discovered, after one was found stranded in Scotland in 1800.

English artist John Sowerby described it four years later, giving the whale its name.

