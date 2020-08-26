Image copyright Reuters Image caption Campaigners say air pollution in Ipswich is dangerously high

Two councils have been accused of failing to properly address dangerous levels of air pollution in Ipswich.

Campaign group Ipswich CAN said Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council needed to do more to lower emissions in the county town.

Tony Horner, who founded the group, said air pollution caused "horrendous ill health".

Suffolk County Council said it and other authorities were taking "issues of air quality very seriously".

There are 11 areas of Suffolk where air pollution has been found to be too high, five of which are in Ipswich.

These have been designated as Air Quality Management Areas, meaning councils must put in a plan to reduce pollutants to government-set levels.

According to Public Health England figures from 2018, Ipswich was above the England and East region average for air pollution measures.

Ipswich's Air Quality Management areas

Norwich Road double mini-roundabouts, along Chevallier Street to Waterloo Road

The Bramford Road/Yarmouth Road/Chevallier Street crossroads

From Electric House on Crown Street, along St Margaret's Street, Woodbridge Road and St Helen's Street as far as Palmerston Road

The Star Lane/College Street gyratory to the north of the waterfront

St Matthew's Street and Norwich Road, between the Civic Drive roundabout and Bramford Road

Mr Horner said air pollution caused "horrendous brain, heart and lung ill-health".

Research shows gases like nitrogen dioxide and tiny particles, known as particulate matter or PM, can reach deep into the body with the danger of causing lasting damage.

Mr Horner said the councils' current plans were not "effective" and instead they should adopt recommendations made byPublic Heath England last year.

These include banning cars from idling outside schools and discouraging highly polluting vehicles from entering populated areas.

'Personal responsibility'

Mr Horner said the two councils should "explain what air pollution is, the health impacts and how people can make a difference".

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council cabinet member responsible for public health, said the Conservative-run authority had made "a number of urban areas safer" for walking and cycling, and was also rolling out a "fully-open, fast-charging network for electric vehicles".

"But as with addressing climate change, every single person has a responsibility to take action to improve air quality," he added.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said it was "working to reduce air pollution".

He said it would "work with our partners" to implement the Air Quality Action Plan created last year.

