Image caption Karen Hester had not planned to climb the ranks and credits "the culture of the company" for giving her opportunities

A brewery boss who went from office cleaner to becoming the first woman on her company's board has said "glass ceilings are there to be smashed".

Karen Hester joined the Army aged 16 in 1979 because she was "was one of those kids who had to go out to work" and sent her monthly wages to her mother.

She began cleaning at Adnams in Southwold, Suffolk in 1988 and within two years was a procurement clerk.

She is now its chief operating officer (CEO) and responsible for 500 staff.

Speaking to BBC Look East on GCSE results day, she said she wanted to tell youngsters not to despair if they had not got the results they wanted.

"Whether you choose to do A levels and continue through the education route or you choose a job you think will be really great... the most important thing is do your best and your best will be good enough," she said.

Image caption Adnams has a network of about 70 pubs, with about half a dozen in its "hometown" of Southwold

She said: "I absolutely love the diversity of the role - through logistics, manufacturing and sales to the customer door."

As well as its brewery in Southwold and warehouse in Reydon, Adnams has 70 pubs as well as hotels and shops, mainly in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Ms Hester had not planned to climb the ranks and credits "the culture of the company" for giving her opportunities.

Image caption Ms Hester said she became a single parent while rising up through Adnams, and took evening classes to improve her education

The CEO - who was appointed to the board in 2015 - has worked in Adnams' logistics department, helped restructure its distribution, human resources and IT departments and is responsible for the company's brewery, engineering, hotel, pub and shop staff.

She said: "People talk about glass ceilings, but glass ceilings are here to be smashed."

