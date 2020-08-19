Image caption The fire at VC Cooks in Beccles broke out just before 22:30 GMT on Tuesday

Staff at a recycling centre are using diggers to help firefighters clear burnt and burning waste after a large blaze broke out there, the fire service said.

Flames at VC Cooke on Ellough Road, Beccles, started just before 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews will remain on the 18-acre (7-hectare) site for most of the day.

Watch Commander Adrian Mason said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

