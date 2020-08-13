Image caption Richard Day died after a torn artery caused a brain haemorrhage

A man received fatal injuries within seconds of a "rapid and vicious" attack by three teenagers, a court was told.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, are accused of unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside a kebab shop in Ipswich on 22 February.

A third youth has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his death, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The two defendants, both from Ipswich, deny charges of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Miss Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Day was so brutally beaten he fell to the ground within eight seconds.

She said he tried to get up but slumped face down on the pavement and "effectively died within seconds".

CCTV played in court showed Mr Day being punched to his head, neck and torso and kicked repeatedly.

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside the takeaway

The prosecution said the attack was spearheaded by the boy who has admitted manslaughter but the two other defendants also beat Mr Day intending "to cause him harm".

Prior to the violence, Mr Day, who was "a little worse for wear", and the teenagers had spoken as they walked by each other in the street but it is unclear what was said, the court heard.

Mr Day initially walked away from the boys, before returning to confront them outside the takeaway on St Matthew Street.

Miss Karmy-Jones said: "What is clear, we suggest, that when he did so these three were not afraid, but prepared. They launched a rapid, vicious and joint attack on Mr Day which only ended when he collapsed on the floor."

Pathology reports found the victim died from a torn artery on the left side of his neck which caused a brain haemorrhage. It is thought to have been caused by the first punch from the boy who has since admitted manslaughter.

Medics at Ipswich Hospital managed to resuscitate Mr Day and he was put on life support but died 36 hours later.

The trial continues.