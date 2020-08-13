Skater with 'catastrophic' head injury back home

Image caption Sid Hudson, 16, has returned home after more than a month in hospital

A boy who suffered a "catastrophic injury" and nearly died after he fell at a skate park has returned home.

Sid Hudson, from Bury St Edmunds, had a bleed on the brain following the tumble at the town's Olding Road ramps on 11 July.

The 16-year-old was treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and put in an induced coma.

After four weeks in hospital, Sid returned home on Monday. His mum said it was "amazing" to have him back.

Kirsty Hudson said: "You daren't believe this positive outcome can happen because you are always on tenterhooks to 'what ifs' and 'oh my goodness' and things like that.

"I can't stop smiling, it's so great to have him home."

Image caption Sid was injured at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds

Mrs Hudson previously told BBC Radio Suffolk it was "very touch and go" and medics "thought he was going to die as it was such a catastrophic injury".

When Sid came out of the medically-induced coma, he posted a video message thanking everyone who helped save his life and for the support he had received from friends, family and the skateboarding community from around the world.

His mum said she was also full of praise for the NHS and the care given to her son at Addenbrooke's Hospital, saying they felt "utterly supported and looked after".

She said it was a "long road to recovery" for Sid but he was doing "incredibly well".

Image caption Sid's mum Kirsty Hudson said she wanted to launch a safety campaign

Mrs Hudson said her son would spend six or seven hours a day skateboarding but would never wear a helmet.

She said the family wanted to raise awareness of helmet use at skate parks "because we so don't want anyone to go through this".

"It's not part of the skate culture around the world, every skate park has this problem trying to get the kids to wear them," she added.

