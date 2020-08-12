Image caption Richard Day died on 24 February, the day after he was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza

Two teenage boys have gone on trial charged with the manslaughter of a man who was allegedly assaulted outside a takeaway.

The defendants, aged 16 and 17 and both from Ipswich, are accused of unlawfully killing Richard Day in February.

Prosecutors claim they did this together with a third boy, aged 16, who is not on trial.

The two defendants, who deny the charges, are also accused of violent disorder.

The prosecution is due to open its case to the jury on Thursday.

Image caption Floral were left outside the takeaway

Mr Day was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at 00:15 GMT on 23 February.

He was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.