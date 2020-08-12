Image copyright Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Image caption Fred Olson has cancelled cruise holidays until March 2021 as a result of the pandemic

A cruise firm is to shed a third of its UK head office staff because of the impact of Covid-19.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines employs up to 150 people as part of its shoreside operations in Ipswich, Suffolk.

Managing director Peter Deer, said it was a "sad" decision. "The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the cruise industry particularly hard," he said.

"We still don't know when we can sail again, with the government still advising against cruising."

The Norwegian family-owned firm, which offers worldwide cruise holidays, has cancelled sailings until next March as a result of the pandemic.