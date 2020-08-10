Children in hospital after pool chemical incident
- 10 August 2020
Two children have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical leak at a holiday park swimming pool.
Ambulance and fire crews were called to an indoor pool at the Carlton Meres site near Saxmundham, Suffolk, at about 15:00 BST.
East of England Ambulance Service said two adults and four children were assessed at the scene and two of the children were taken to hospital.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue described it as a "hazardous materials" incident.