Children in hospital after pool chemical incident

Image caption Emergency services were called to the suspected chemical leak at Carlton Meres holiday park near Saxmundham

Two children have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical leak at a holiday park swimming pool.

Ambulance and fire crews were called to an indoor pool at the Carlton Meres site near Saxmundham, Suffolk, at about 15:00 BST.

East of England Ambulance Service said two adults and four children were assessed at the scene and two of the children were taken to hospital.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue described it as a "hazardous materials" incident.