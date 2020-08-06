Image copyright Mike Kwasniak Image caption Cameron Johnson played Widow Twankey in the 2019 Aladdin Rock 'n' Roll panto

More than 20 jobs are under threat at a theatre forced to cancel its current programme and pantomime due to coronavirus measures.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, said social distancing meant it was not financially viable to stage shows.

It said it was an "extremely difficult decision" but it needed to be "resilient".

One theatregoer said the news was disappointing but pledged to return when it reopened.

Image copyright Mike Kwasniak Image caption The theatre puts on a "Rock 'n' 'Roll" pantomime every year from November to January

The not-for-profit charity said it was consulting on letting go 17 of its 41 staff on regular hours, and six working "hours as required".

"We have determined that it is not financially viable to stage our current programme of productions, including our pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, until social distancing is no longer required", it said.

"The consequent loss of income, especially from the pantomime, makes our current operating budget untenable."

It said it was looking to keep core costs "to a minimum".

The theatre closed in 1999 due to financial difficulties but reopened in February 2001.

Image copyright Carl Lamb Image caption The 400-seat theatre on Civic Drive reopened in 2001 after it had been closed for about two years

Sarah Holmes, chief executive, said: "The reality is we don't have the capacity to survive it [the pandemic].

"It is incredibly sad. We will be back. What we are doing is to keep us resilient so that we can do a modicum of work and we can be there for the future."

Current ticket-holders would be contacted to be offered a refund, to roll purchases over to next year or convert them to a donation, the charity added.

Ali Gray, from Kesgrave, said: "I am so disappointed. It will be the first year in 10 years there won't be 16 of us celebrating my birthday on the the front rows, but safety first and we shall all be back next year."

