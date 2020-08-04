Image copyright Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Image caption Kieron Dyer played 33 times for England

Two men arrested after reports of racial slurs against former England footballer Kieron Dyer have been released under investigation.

Police said the alleged incident of racial abuse happened at at Hintlesham Golf Club near Ipswich in July.

Dyer told the East Anglian Daily Times he did not hear the alleged abuse but was informed that the words "monkey" and "banana" were used.

The midfielder also played for Ipswich Town, Newcastle and West Ham.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Keiron Dyer played for his hometown club Ipswich Town from 1996 to 1999 before a £6m transfer to Newcastle, and returned to Portman Road for a loan spell in 2011

The two men were arrested after police were contacted on Saturday, following the incident, which was alleged to have happened on 24 July.

One of the men, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

He and another man, in his 30s, were both arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

Both have been released under investigation pending further inquiries by Suffolk Police.

'Appalled'

The golf club said it would "not tolerate racial abuse" and was investigating what happened.

The retired footballer, who said he had resigned as a member of the golf club, told the newspaper: "I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism."

In a statement, the golf club said: "Any member found to be involved in such action will have their membership immediately terminated."

Mr Dyer, who started his career at Ipswich Town, played 33 times for the national football team and also had spells at QPR and Middlesbrough.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk