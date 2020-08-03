Image copyright Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Image caption Kieron Dyer played 33 times for England

Former England and Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer says he was the subject of racial slurs at a Suffolk golf club.

The 41-year-old told the East Anglian Daily Times he did not hear the alleged abuse at Hintlesham Golf Club but was informed that the words "monkey" and "banana" were used in reference to him.

It is understood Mr Dyer's playing partner and others heard the slurs.

The golf club said it "will not tolerate racial abuse" and is investigating what happened.

The retired footballer, who says he has resigned as a club member, told the East Anglian Daily Times: "I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism."

'Friendly and welcoming'

In a statement, the golf club said: "Any member found to be involved in such action will have their membership immediately terminated.

"If such action is committed by a guest at the club they will be banned from returning.

"We pride ourselves as being a friendly and welcoming club and such action is not compatible with our principles."

Mr Dyer, who started his career at Ipswich Town, played 33 times for the national football team and also had spells at West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough.

The BBC has contacted Suffolk Police for comment.

