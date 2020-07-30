Image copyright Bruce MacGregor Image caption Karl Butler said his main ambition was to watch Manchester United play a league match at home

A terminally ill man, who made a bucket list after being told he only had months to live, has died.

Karl Butler, from Ipswich, was born with complex heart problems and died at the age of 39 last month.

He worked as a disabilities ambassador for the NHS and went on to fulfil many of his dreams before his death.

His sister, Zena Butler, said: "I am so proud of what he has achieved, he was a true inspiration."

She added: "He had a very, very passionate attitude about his job, his music and his life."

One of Mr Butler's bucket list wishes was to watch a league match at Old Trafford, which he achieved at United's season opener - a 4-0 win over Chelsea last August.

Image copyright Bruce MacGregor Image caption The NHS worker made a bucket list after being told he only had months to live

Other wishes fulfilled included a trip to Wimbledon, driving a Ferarri and a visit to the London Eye.

More than £1,400 was donated on a fundraising page last year to help him achieve this.

"So many people have offered so much and I am so utterly grateful and appreciative," Mr Butler said at the time.

"I don't want people to feel sorry for me - I've always set out to make a difference and change other people's lives, and that's what motivates me to stay positive," he added.

Mr Butler only started planning his bucket list in October 2018 after he was told his condition would worsen.

Image copyright Max Clark Image caption Karl Butler always knew his condition would worsen and had to carry oxygen with him in later years

The NHS worker was given an award by the health service for his "tireless efforts" helping others.

He was an advocate for ACE Anglia, an organisation supporting people with learning disabilities, and he also performed as a DJ at Ipswich's Smokehouse with his Pick and Mix club nights.

Mr Butler, who spent much of his childhood having operations, died of congenital heart disease and pulmonary hypertension on 24 June.

His funeral was held in Ipswich on 21 July and the family have said they plan a memorial when lockdown rules allow.