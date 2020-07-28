Image copyright Dee Burdett Image caption The spaniel lost the use of his back legs when he fell off a bed in October

A dog is a "happy chappy" again after villagers clubbed together to buy him a wheelchair so he can enjoy walks after losing the use of his back legs.

The spaniel, called Max, was fitted with wheels thanks to villagers in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, who raised more than £850 in 10 days.

Max lost the use of his back legs when he fell off a bed in October.

Fundraiser and neighbour Dee Burdett said his owners "could not believe the response from the village".

Mrs Burdett, who works in the village shop, said she decided to fundraise after hearing how expensive the custom-made wheelchairs were and that his owners struggled to walk him.

"We thought we're a small village, we all help each other and so we started the campaign," she said.

"We had people coming in saying, 'We've heard about Max, where do we donate?'"

'Huge thank you'

An online fundraiser was then launched and Max was given his £400 wheelchair on Friday, accompanied by his "emotional" owners, who do not wish to be named.

Mrs Burdett, who organised the campaign together with her husband Steve and colleague Amanda Cooper, said the people of Stanton deserved a "huge thank you" for their efforts.

She said seven-year-old Max seemed delighted with his wheelchair and was "such a happy chappy".

Mrs Burdett said the rest of the money would be donated to his owners, who could spend it on the dog's needs.