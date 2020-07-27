Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Ayres, 33, had just signed with the Ipswich Witches and renewed his Scunthorpe Scorpions contract

British speedway rider Danny Ayres took his own life after struggling with mental health issues, an inquest heard.

Mr Ayres, 33, was found unconscious by his partner at home in Girton Close, Mildenhall, Suffolk, on 1 February, and was confirmed dead by a paramedic.

The Ipswich Witches and Scunthorpe Scorpions rider badly missed the sport out-of-season and found it difficult to cope, the hearing was told.

Coroner Mr Nigel Parsley concluded Mr Ayres' death as suicide.

'Dark moments'

He was always "committed and focussed" during the speedway season but the winter months were a "struggle," made worse when he broke his leg in 2019, Ipswich Coroner's Court heard.

In a statement, his father David Ayres said his son "felt ashamed of how he could be in dark moments" but had "seemed positive and in a good place" about the 2020 season in the week before his death.

His partner of six years Jodie Pledge said he was drinking at home the night before and they had had a disagreement about him taking drugs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Ayres rode in the Speedway GB British Final at Belle Vue in Manchester in July

Mr Parsley said Mr Ayres was found to have used cocaine and alcohol before his death but was not drunk.

Concluding that the sportsman's death was from suicide, he said: "There was no way anyone could have foreseen what Danny was going to do that morning".

Mr Ayres had been a professional speedway rider since 2014 and competed in the National and Premier leagues during his career.

He began his career with the Kent Kings, went on to captain the Mildenhall Tigers and had just signed with the Ipswich Witches for the 2020 season.