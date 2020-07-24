Image caption Age UK Suffolk said the closure news would be upsetting for the older people it supports

A charity is due to close after the coronavirus crisis "compounded" its "financial challenges".

Age UK Suffolk's services cost £2m a year to run but it has seen a fall in fundraising and paid for services during the pandemic.

It said a full review of what it offers had "not been enough to fully mitigate" these effects and 145 staff were being made redundant on Friday.

The county council said it would "help to ensure the essential gap is filled".

Age UK Suffolk offers services such as home help, befriending and advice to older people across the county.

It said it had faced "a number of financial challenges" in recent years which were "compounded by significant financial losses" due to the pandemic and had made the "difficult decision" to cease operating.

"The charity has explored every possible option to protect their charitable work, including the recent suspension of our home service and a full review of services," a statement said.

"However, despite best efforts this has not been enough to fully mitigate against the effects of the pandemic on our finances."

'Unprecedented times'

It said it knew this would be "upsetting" news for the older people it supports and all its staff and volunteers but it would contact everyone affected.

Chair of trustees, Anthony Sheppard, said: "These are unprecedented times and we will be working as hard as we can to ensure that older people know where they can turn to for support."

Suffolk County Council, which use the charity's services in its care packages, said it was directing people towards alternative local providers.

Conservative councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, who is responsible for adult care for the county, said: "I've been really heartened by the number of amazing organisations which have stepped forward and offered their support.

"We will do whatever we can to try and help the insolvency firm and link these people up to ensure that the essential gap that has been left by Age UK is filled."