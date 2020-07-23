Image caption The body was found at the entrance to Ellenbrook Open Space

The death of a man found near to a park entrance is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Officers were called at 05:50 BST by East of England Ambulance Service after the man was found unresponsive at Ellenbrook Open Space, Ipswich, by a member of the public.

Despite that person's efforts, and those of the paramedics, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police have put a cordon in place while investigations are carried out.