Ipswich: Death of man found at park entrance 'unexplained'
- 23 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man found near to a park entrance is being treated as unexplained, police said.
Officers were called at 05:50 BST by East of England Ambulance Service after the man was found unresponsive at Ellenbrook Open Space, Ipswich, by a member of the public.
Despite that person's efforts, and those of the paramedics, the man was declared dead at the scene.
Police have put a cordon in place while investigations are carried out.