Image caption John Allen died following a fire at his bungalow in Ipswich

A coroner has told an inquest into the death of a man who died in a house fire that she is unable to say whether the blaze "was started deliberately".

John Allen, 86, died of smoke inhalation following the fire at his bungalow in Ipswich in 2016.

His husband, Martin Hallows, was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said the cause of the fire remained "a complete mystery".

Ms Devonish told Ipswich Coroner's Court that Mr Hallows, 73, had been "the only person in a position to prevent the death".

'Flames along the floor'

Mr Allen, who was profoundly deaf, immobile and had dementia, died at Ipswich Hospital after both men were rescued from the bungalow in Fuchsia Lane in the early hours of 20 March.

During the three-day inquest, five fire investigators could not conclusively say whether the blaze had been caused deliberately, through electrical failure or by a naked flame being put through Mr Hallows' open bedroom window.

Giving evidence, Mr Hallows said he had woken up to a "pungent smell" and found "flames running along the floor" of his bedroom.

The inquest heard he had eventually blacked out after trying extinguish the fire, but had not called 999 or activated an alarm system in the house.

"I perfectly understand this doesn't sound very rational," he said, "but when you are being bombarded by smoke you might not be very rational."

Image caption Fire crews were called after neighbours saw flames coming from a window

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar, lead investigating officer, told the court the fire "was unexplained and remains so".

She said Mr Hallows was interviewed numerous times after his murder arrest but no charges were brought.

While his failure to call 999 was "morally reprehensible, perhaps", Det Ch Insp Millar said police "were unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he had committed the offence".

Recording a narrative verdict, Ms Devonish said Mr Allen's death might "have been prevented if Mr Hallows had acted rationally by calling the emergency services or neighbours for help".

She concluded Mr Allen "died in a house fire in circumstances in which the cause of the fire is unknown".