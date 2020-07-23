Image copyright East Suffolk Council Image caption Station Quarter would feature cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating

A plan to regenerate a town centre and "respond to challenges and changes" after coronavirus has been unveiled.

East Suffolk Council's Lowestoft masterplan depicts the town centre being divided into four areas which will all link together.

The "ambitious" plan details changes expected in the next 10 to 15 years and aims to attract consumers and investors to the area.

The council said it was "determined to restart" Lowestoft after Covid-19.

In a bid to focus on areas other than retail, the plan incorporates four themes: climate, social, health and wellbeing and economic/technological changes.

The masterplan is linked to Lowestoft being on the government's list of 100 places eligible to bid for up to £25m in Towns Fund regeneration cash.

Image copyright East Suffolk Council Image caption The Innovation Axis could redevelop the old Beales store into a research facility for marine science

The four zones would be known as Station Quarter, Heart of Lowestoft, Innovation Axis and Historic Quarter.

Station Quarter would feature cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating near the waterfront. Heart of Lowestoft would be the main retail area, Innovation Axis would turn empty retail units into bases for businesses, community and education organisations, and the Historic Quarter would boast a revamped town hall and celebrate Lowestoft's past.

The masterplan is linked to Lowestoft being on the government's list of 100 places eligible to bid for up to £25m in Towns Fund regeneration projects.

Image copyright Geograph/Hugh Venables Image caption An area of Lowestoft pictured in 2018

East Suffolk Council said the "ambitious" regeneration plan was more important than ever due to the decline of retail from the town centre to online.

"Covid-19 has accelerated processes of change that, in many respects, were already under way and the emerging picture of the world after the pandemic has required decision-makers to rethink the future role of town centres," the council said.