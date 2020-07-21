Image copyright Anonymous Image caption The liquid was thrown at a the man, aged in his 20s, outside the Spar shop in Bury St Edmunds

A man was injured when an "unknown liquid" was thrown in his face, police said.

Three teenagers, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested after armed police were called in, in Bury St Edmunds.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Suffolk Police said.

The force has made an appeal for witnesses to the attack, which happened at about 18:45 BST, in a car parking area in St Olaves Precinct.

It said the investigation was at an early stage but they believed the parties involved were known to each other.