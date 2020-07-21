Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Joe Pooley had learning disabilities and was "unique", his mother said

The mother of a man found drowned in a river has described her frustration at delays to the trial of the four people accused of his murder.

Sam Nicholls said her two-year wait for "justice" for Joe Pooley, 22, had been a time of "horrendous nightmares."

Mr Pooley was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August 2018.

The original trial, due to start on 20 April at Ipswich Crown Court, was delayed due to lockdown and a new trial date of 12 October has been set.

Its timing, two years to the day after Mr Pooley's funeral was held in the town, was "bitter-sweet", Ms Nicholls said.

Image caption Sam Nicholls was planning a family holiday in her son's memory but that was also cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown

"We would have been ordinarily remembering that day together as a family; this year we will be going to court," she said.

Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire; Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Foxhall Road, Ipswich; and Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, are due to stand trial for Mr Pooley's murder.

"It's been a long time coming. It's all I've been waiting for," said Ms Nicholls.

"It's the beginning of the end of the process of fighting for Joe, for justice."

While the delay was "very frustrating", Ms Nicholls said she understood it.

On Sunday the government announced 10 "Nightingale Courts" would be set up in England and Wales to help clear a backlog of hearings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Image caption Joe Pooley's body was found in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich, on 13 August 2018

