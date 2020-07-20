Image copyright Family photo Image caption Clive Wyard was a grandfather to nine children

Detectives want to "uncover the full truth" over the death of a man who was found collapsed on his driveway two years ago.

Clive Wyard was found unconscious with a fractured skull on Valley Road in Ipswich at 07:15 BST on 20 July 2018 and died on 1 August.

His children said the 74-year-old was "ripped from us" in a "horrific manner".

A man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains under investigation.

Suffolk Police said the grandfather-of-nine had spent the previous evening in the Royal George pub, playing darts and taking part in a quiz, before leaving between 00:15 and 00:20 on 20 July.

He was seen on CCTV walking home along Colchester Road and later on Valley Road, about 200 yards from his home, at 00:37.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Mr Wyard was pictured at the Royal George pub the evening before he collapsed on his driveway

A post-mortem examination found that in addition to the severe head injury, Mr Wyard also had black eyes and cuts to his face and body.

Police initially described his death as "unexplained" but last year it became a murder investigation and officers made an arrest.

The unnamed suspect has been released under investigation but is already serving a prison sentence for an unrelated offence.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We are determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyard's death and to provide his family with the answers that they deserve."

Image caption Mr Wyard was found collapsed near his Valley Road home on 20 July 2018

Mr Wyard's children Jo Wyard, Des Wyard and Jackie Garnham said they would "never stop until the truth is told, justice is served, and our dad can finally rest in peace".

In a statement, they added: "It is a struggle to find the words that can express how much we continue to be devastated by our dad's death and the circumstances in which he died.

"Two years have passed and each of us still cannot believe the horrific manner in which he was ripped from us, his grandchildren, and all who loved him.

"So please, we urge anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to please report it. Someone must know something."

