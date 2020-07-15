New 2021 date for Covid-hit Latitude Festival

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The pink sheep have become a signature sight at the festival

The Latitude Festival will return in 2021 after this year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual four-day music and arts festival will be held in Henham Park, near Southwold, Suffolk, from 22 to 25 July next year.

It was originally scheduled for this weekend, with Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers set to headline.

The first 2021 music acts will be announced at 09:00 BST on Friday.

Latitude has been staged at the Suffolk venue since 2006 and attracts more than 40,000 festival goers every year.

Image copyright Alex de Mora Image caption Henham Park, the ancestral home of the Earl of Stradbroke, includes a lake at the centre of the festival site

2021 will be the 15th edition of the festival, which includes comedy, art, poetry and theatre as well as music.

Organisers said their "hearts go out" to everyone involved after being forced to cancel the festival back in April at the beginning of lockdown restrictions.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, 20 July.

