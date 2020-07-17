Image caption In just one year after its release in May of 2019, Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was certified triple platinum in the UK

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, indie band Bastille and legends Snow Patrol will headline the Latitude festival in 2021, it has been announced.

The event, cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, is due to take place at Henham Park, Suffolk, between 22 and 25 July.

Double Brit Award winner Capaldi makes his Latitude debut while Snow Patrol headlined the first Latitude in 2006.

A spokeswoman for Latitude said the "line-up will be mind blowing".

Image caption Snow Patrol are due to perform on the Obelisk Stage in the coveted Sunday lunchtime slot at Latitude

They were forced to cancel their slot at Latitude in 2019 due to illness.

Brit Award winners Bastille will also make their Latitude debut.

An eclectic roster of acts across Latitude's music stages will be announced over the next few months.

Image caption Bastille are performing a selection of songs from their three UK Top 10 studio albums Bad Blood, Wild World and Doom Days and material from their next album

The Latitude spokeswoman added: "Next year, more than ever, is the time to reconnect with arts and music, reunite with family and friends and recharge with nature making Latitude 2021 the most important edition in our 15-year history."

Tickets will go on sale at 09:00 BST on Monday.