Image caption After the incident the police said it was due to give a formal apology to the couple

A complaint against police officers who quizzed a black couple who had parked their car and said they did so "because we can" is to be probed by a watchdog.

Police spoke to Ingrid Antoine-Onikoyi and her husband Falil in June, with one accusing her of "jumping on the bandwagon" when she complained.

The couple's daughter Maja Antoine welcomed the investigation.

Suffolk Police said it had referred the complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The exchange, filmed on Ms Antoine-Onikoyi's mobile phone, has been viewed on Twitter more than two million times after it was shared by their daughter.

She said in her tweet: "It's suspicious to walk from your car to your house, while black. The UK is not innocent."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Suffolk Police officers ask for the black couple's details "because we can"

Speaking to the BBC after receiving news of the IOPC investigation, Ms Antoine said: "I am pleased, as long as it is properly investigated. What we need is a proper apology."

After the incident the police said it was due to give a formal apology to the couple.

When the BBC submitted a Freedom of Information request to discover what action had been taken the police said: "The Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Professional Standards Department have recorded a complaint and referred the matter to the IOPC who are conducting an investigation."

Image caption Maja Antoine said she was pleased the IOPC was investigating the incident "as long as it is properly investigated"

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the case was "voluntarily referred to the IOPC" which would "conduct an independent investigation into the complaint and therefore it would not be appropriate for the force to comment further at this time".

The IOPC confirmed it had started an investigation.

The couple had just parked their cars on a residential street in Ipswich when a police car "blocked them in".

Ms Antoine-Onikoyi said: "They started questioning my husband, asking who he was, were our cars ours, and asking to see his driving licence."