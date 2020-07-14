Image caption Protests were mounted as nine of the original 47 children's centres were closed in 2015 during a previous round of cuts

A vote to "shake-up" children's centres in Suffolk has been delayed after an error was spotted in a council report.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet wants to revamp 38 centres, creating a "family hub" model.

Two centres would be closed, eight would be repurposed as nurseries and 11 would become part-time centres.

The nature of the error was not revealed, but the decision will now be presented to the Conservative-run council's cabinet on 25 August.

Labour councillor, Jack Abbott, described the delay as a "shambles" and said the plans "have no credibility."

Conservative council leader Matthew Hicks confirmed an error in the reports meant a decision could not be taken on Tuesday, the Local Democratic Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Woodbridge's Caterpillar Centre and the Chatterbox Centre in north Ipswich would close under the proposals

He said: "Officers have identified an administrative error which potentially affects the site-by-site data contained within the report.

"The chief executive has therefore withdrawn the report so that further investigation can be undertaken."

Protests were mounted as nine of the original 47 children's centres were closed in 2015 during a previous round of cuts.

Of the remaining 38 centres, 17 would be kept as full-time children's centres.

The changes would save about £435,000, which the authority said would pay for 12 new outreach workers.

Image caption The changes have sparked protests by families in Ipswich

Suffolk County Council said the changes would help them provide services for people in hard-to-reach areas, as well as extend support for 0-19 year-olds instead of just under-fives.

But opposition groups have warned it will cut a lifeline for families who use the centres.

Mr Abbott, Labour's spokesman for children's services, said: "What a shambles - it has been clear from the beginning that the Tory plans to cut children's centres are deeply flawed, and this latest delay proves it.

"It is incredibly concerning that he wants to keep the public in the dark, when so many people are worried about these proposals."

