Image copyright Ipswich Town FC Image caption Philip Hope-Cobbold was a director at Ipswich Town for 12 years

Tributes have been paid to an ex-football club director whose family are "synonymous" with the club since its formation more than a century ago.

Philip Hope-Cobbold became a director at Ipswich Town in 1995, following the death of his uncle Patrick Cobbold.

He remained in the post until 2007 and stayed on as a club patron until his death on Wednesday at the age of 76.

A statement on the League One club's website said Mr Hope-Cobbold would be "greatly missed by all".

Mr Hope-Cobbold was a graduate of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst and served in the 13th/18th Royal Hussars for 30 years.

He served in Germany, Malaysia, Northern Ireland, Canada and Oman.

He was the grandson of Ivan Cobbold, who the club said "was instrumental in Town's transition from an amateur club to a professional one".

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland said on Twitter that his death was "incredibly sad news".

"What a fantastic man with a great sense of humour. Such passion for the club and will be deeply missed by all the Ipswich Town family," he added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk