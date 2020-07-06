Image copyright Adrian Cable/Geograph Image caption Emergency services were called to the A140 at Stoke Ash at 05:00 BST

A woman aged in her 20s who was a back-seat passenger of a car involved in a crash has died.

Emergency services were called to the A140 at Stoke Ash, near Eye, Suffolk, at 05:00 BST.

A Volkswagen Golf and a white Peugeot Boxer van were involved in the collision, which led to the road being closed.

Police said the Golf's male driver and male front-seat passenger had potentially life-changing injuries.

They were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the female passenger of the Golf died at the scene.

The man who was driving the van was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, also with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed in both directions and it had reopened by 14:45.