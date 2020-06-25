Image caption Gary Henderson fell from a balcony in Duke Street

A man who fell from a third floor balcony died from a traumatic brain injury a post-mortem examination found.

The victim has been named as Gary Henderson from Upper Dovercourt in Essex.

The 64-year-old fell from a property in Duke Street, Ipswich, at about 02:35 BST and he died at the scene.

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A 26-year-old man from Harwich has been released under investigation and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich has been released on police bail until 22 July.

Suffolk Police said they are still trying to establish what happened in the moments before Mr Henderson's death.