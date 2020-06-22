Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Paul Gladwell, 38, also known as Paul Reynolds, died on 16 February 2017

A coroner has criticised a "delay" by prosecutors over the death of a man at a holiday park three years ago.

Paul Gladwell, 38, died in 2017 after being arrested at Pontins in Suffolk and last year the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said no manslaughter charges were being brought.

His family has appealed against this decision.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said she was "putting pressure" on the CPS to make a decision regarding the appeal.

She made the comments at a pre-inquest review in Ipswich, during which Mr Gladwell's family described the way he died as "diabolical", and said the CPS "could deal with it a lot quicker".

Ms Devonish said an inquest into Mr Gladwell's death could not be held until it was known whether or not there was going to be a prosecution case.

She said: "I have written to the CPS to say I'm concerned about the delay.

"This is a significantly old case and we could end up having to pay a penalty for not getting the case on.

"I want to get the case heard."

Mr Gladwell died after he was arrested on suspicion of assault at Pontins in Pakefield

Mr Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, was detained by staff at Pontins in Pakefield on 14 February before later being arrested on suspicion of assault.

He became ill on his way to police custody and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, where he died.

Last year, the CPS said there was "insufficient evidence" to bring manslaughter charges against five security staff and three police officers.

The CPS has been approached for a response to the coroner's comments.