Image copyright Angelle Joseph Image caption From 1954 significant numbers of immigrants from the Caribbean settled in Ipswich

Workers from the Caribbean coming to the UK have been celebrated in Suffolk on the 72nd anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush.

The projections of photographs, on buildings in Ipswich, show people entering the country when the ship docked at Tilbury, Essex.

Del White, an organiser, said on the town hall they had showcased three Ipswich mayors with Caribbean roots.

"They have worked for integration. We are so proud of them," she said.

Image copyright Glen Chisholm Image caption Ms White said the projections were decided upon as a way to celebrate Windrush during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Windrush arrived on 22 June 1948, although it was not until 1954 that significant numbers of immigrants from the Caribbean settled in Ipswich.

Many of these men were employed by Ipswich engineering firms, such as Crane's Ltd, which were keen to recruit staff.

Others worked in the construction industry or timber yards such as those of William Brown Ltd.

Image copyright Glen Chisholm Image caption The number of people from the Caribbean living in Ipswich shot up between 1951 and 1961

From 1951 to 1961 the number of people from the Caribbean in Suffolk, predominantly Ipswich, rose from 52 to 943.

Ms White said when trying to come up with a way to celebrate Windrush during the Covid-19 lockdown "it came to be quite strongly that our presence could be visual".

"We are using images to show our presence. The Windrush generation came to Britain to help rebuild the country," she said.

The images will also be displayed on Monday, for two hours from 22:00 BST.