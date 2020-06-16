Image caption Three men were injured in the early hours of 8 March in St Helen's Street, Ipswich

A man has denied the attempted murder of three pedestrians who were struck by a car as they left a pub.

The men were hurt on St Helen's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:25 GMT on 8 March.

One man, in his 40s, sustained life-threatening injuries, a second man serious injuries and a third minor injuries.

Thomas Broughton, 32, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, appeared at the town's crown court earlier via Skype and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

He also denied driving an Audi A3 dangerously.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded Mr Broughton in custody and listed a trial date for 1 September.