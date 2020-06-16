North Sea US jet crash: Pilot named as Kenneth Allen
16 June 2020
The pilot of a US Air Force fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been named as 1st Lt Kenneth Allen.
Lt Allen was flying an F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, when it crashed off the East Yorkshire coast on Monday while on a training mission.
He had been stationed at the base since February and is survived by his wife and parents, the US Air Force said.
Col Will Marshall said the whole unit was "deeply saddened" by his loss.