US fighter jet crashes into North Sea
- 15 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A US Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea.
The F-15C Eagle, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 0940 BST while on a training mission.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Search and Rescue teams are working to help find the pilot and aircraft.
More soon.