US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

  • 15 June 2020
A US Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea.

The F-15C Eagle, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 0940 BST while on a training mission.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Search and Rescue teams are working to help find the pilot and aircraft.

