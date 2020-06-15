'Mustard gas' mortar removed from Covehithe beach
A mortar likely to have contained "mustard gas or high explosive" has been removed from a beach.
The "rusty metal cylinder with fins" was found by a walker on a beach in Covehithe, Suffolk on Saturday.
Police said a Ministry of Defence bomb disposal unit from Colchester was called out.
The force said: "They confirmed that it was a mortar which would have contained mustard gas or high explosive."
In a Facebook post, the force said the mortar was "inert" and "removed without incident".
Mustard gas was used as a weapon during World War One and outlawed by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.