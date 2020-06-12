Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Suffolk Police officers ask for the black couple's details "because we can"

A black woman whose exchange with police was widely shared said she felt "scared for her husband" when officers asked for his details "because we can".

Police spoke to Ingrid Antoine-Onikoyi and her husband Falil on Wednesday, with one accusing her of "jumping on the bandwagon" when she complained.

Ms Antoine-Onikoyi said the encounter in Ipswich, Suffolk, was "distressing" and her husband had not left the house.

Suffolk Police are due to give a formal apology to the couple.

'Really strange'

The exchange, filmed on Ms Antoine-Onikoyi's mobile phone, has been viewed on Twitter more than two million times after it was shared by the couple's daughter, Maja Antoine.

She said in her tweet: "My parents were stopped and questioned in their own driveway for 'driving a motor vehicle on the road', and 'because they can'.

"It's suspicious to walk from your car to your house, while black. The UK is not innocent."

The couple had just parked their cars on a residential street in Ipswich when a police car "blocked them in".

Ms Antoine-Onikoyi said she and her husband had "peeked" at police outside another house as they drove past, and the two officers who approached them asked them if they had any connection.

Skip Twitter post by @maobxby Yesterday, my parents were stopped and questioned in their own driveway for “driving a motor vehicle on the road”, and “because they can”.

It’s suspicious to walk from your car to your house, while black. The UK is not innocent. pic.twitter.com/Ym4DrN0hLT — maja (@maobxby) June 10, 2020 Report

"They started questioning my husband, asking who he was, were our cars ours, and asking to see his driving licence," she said.

"It seemed really strange, we were being pulled into something that had nothing to do with us."

Asked if she believed it was to do with their colour, she said: "I do think that had a lot to do with it.

"Other cars were slowing down to look at the police as they went past and none of them were stopped, only us.

"I was scared for my husband - I think a lot of my shouting was fear, I just thought, 'oh my gosh - not my husband, not now', it was more panic than anything else.

"When you see so many things in the media and you see your husband being treated this way, never been in trouble, it makes you nervous and really anxious."

She said her daughter had received "severe" abuse online for posting the video.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daughter 'scared' by police spat with black couple

Deputy Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, Rachel Kearton, said the exchange would be investigated by the force's professional standards team.

"It is an opportunity for us to have a long, hard look at how we conduct ourselves," she said.