Coronavirus: Mystery artist The Hat leaves works for charities
A mystery artist has been leaving his coronavirus-inspired works at various locations asking that they be auctioned for charities.
Known only as "The Hat", the man has left various sculptures and paintings at charity shops and pubs in the Woodbridge area of Suffolk.
His latest work, panels showing the union jack and images of the virus was left at Butley village telephone box.
No-one knows who the artist is as he simply leaves a note signed "The Hat".
On his website, the artist says he is a man in his 60s who only recently discovered "a new and totally unexpected talent" for art, having been a carpenter most of his working life.
"In response to the current situation, a selection of pieces have been donated to local charities," he wrote.
"The intention being that some help may be provided that really makes a difference to peoples' lives."
One recipient of his art is landlady Jane Palmer, who recently bought the Butley Oyster pub and was about to reopen it when the country went into lockdown.
She discovered two pieces of art on her doorstep one morning, one for the pub and one with a note asking her to auction it for a charity of her choice.
Then on Thursday she woke to see the village information point - an old telephone box - "adorned with four panels that depict currently what is going on in the UK".
The panels are decorated with an image of the coronavirus, an elderly couple walking together, a parent and child and one image depicting the two-metre distancing rule.
"It really is mysterious and a little bit exciting - it's definitely created a bit of a buzz," she said.
Other recipients include the East Anglia's Children's Hospices shop in Framlingham, and The Neathouse, a restaurant in Woodbridge.
