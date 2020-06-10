Image copyright PA Image caption Eric Joyce, seen here in 2015, has been charged with a child sexual offence

A former MP and ex-army officer has appeared in court charged with a child sex offence.

Eric Joyce, 59, Labour MP for Falkirk between 2000 and 2012, is accused of making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was given unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 7 July.

The former shadow minister, of Worlingworth, Suffolk, was arrested in November 2018, said police.

The charge against Mr Joyce alleges that, between 7 August 2013 and 6 November 2018, he made an indecent photograph of a child.

Prosecutors said the file, found on a device, was a movie file classed as a Category A image.

As a Labour MP, he also held the post of shadow Northern Ireland minister in 2010.

He left the party to serve as an independent MP for Falkirk in 2012, stepping down before the 2015 general election.

Mr Joyce joined the army in 1977, serving for 21 years and rising to the rank of major.